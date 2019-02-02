Arbaaz Khan: Always wanted to explore regional films

regional-cinema

Over a decade after foraying into Telugu cinema, Arbaaz to make Kannada debut with an action comedy

Arbaaz Khan

Before he dives headlong into the production of Dabangg 3, Arbaaz Khan has taken time out from his role of a producer to pursue his acting assignments. The actor is set to make his Kannada debut with Where Is My Kannadaka, an action comedy that also features Patralekhaa and Kannada star Ganesh.





“It’s always good to be a part of a good story,” beams Khan, when asked what made him give his nod to the venture that will be helmed by director duo Raaj and Damini. Few can boast of starting afresh after enjoying two decades in Bollywood, and the actor-producer hopes that his foray into a new industry will be a cherished experience. “I wanted to explore regional films. I have already done two Telugu films [Jai Chiranjeeva and Kittu Unnadu Jagratha] and I thoroughly enjoyed working in them. Now, I am looking forward to my first Kannada film.”





The movie, which will be reportedly shot in a start-to-finish schedule in London, sees Khan as a security chief. Damini, one half of the director-duo, says Khan fit the bill as the script demanded someone who was “good-looking and relatively quiet, but dynamic nonetheless.”

Ask her if the actor may face the language barrier and she says, “A large part of his dialogues are in English. As of now, we haven’t decided on the dubbing part.”

