Ariana Grande on Manchester terror attack: It's the absolute worst of humanity

Singer Ariana Grande has opened up about the Manchester terror attack outside her concert, saying the memories of the incident are still fresh. On May 22 last year, 22 people were killed after a suicide bomber detonated a shrapnel bomb as fans came out of Grande's concert at Manchester Arena. "There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain... The processing part is going to take forever," Grande said in an interview with Time Magazine.

The singer, however, was reluctant to talk too much about the attack during the interview. "I don't want to give it that much power... Something so negative. It's the absolute worst of humanity. That's why I did my best to react the way I did. The last thing I would ever want is for my fans to see something like that happen and think it won," Grande said.

"Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that's why it's still so heavy on my heart every single day. I wish there was more that I could fix. You think with time it'll become easier to talk about. Or you'll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come and it's still very painful," she added.

