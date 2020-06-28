Ariana Grande throws herself 27th birthday party

American singer Ariana Grande threw an intimate birthday bash for herself. According to TMZ, the 'Stuck with you' songstress hosted the party Friday night for a few of her close family and friends to celebrate as she turns 27.

Trucks traversed her Hollywood Hills street all day, delivering supplies and decorations for the birthday bash.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂ¥º A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) onJun 27, 2020 at 12:57pm PDT

As per the outlet, the 'Side to Side' songstress' guest list included, her boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, as well as her mother and brother Frankie Grande.

Ariana and Dalton have pretty much been inseparable during self-quarantine. The outlet reported that in all, it appeared around a dozen people showed up for the party.

The theme of the party was 'Midsommar.' She showed off a flower crown, mimicking the May Queen scene in the flick.

During the party, the security was heavy. While hired musclemen blocked off the street, the trappings of the party could be seen by all the neighbours.

