Armed miscreants loot Rs 8.80 lakh from bank; damage hard disks of CCTV

crime

A group of five/six gunmen entered the branch at Matiya Bazar under Lakshmipur police station posing as customers covered their face with mask

Representational picture

Armed miscreants looted Rs 8.80 lakh from a Bihar Grameen Bank branch in Bihar's Jamui district on Tuesday, police said. A group of five/six gunmen entered the branch at Matiya Bazar under Lakshmipur police station posing as customers covered their face with a mask.

Police said the robbers locked all the bank employees and customers in a room, opened the chest after taking away keys from the employees and looted Rs 8.80 lakh. They also damaged hard disk of CCTV before fleeing. An FIR has been lodged in this connection.

