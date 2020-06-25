Armed with mask, Ananya Birla enjoys morning hike with BFF Anusha Dandekar

Ananya Birla and Anusha Dandekar celebrate the hike on top of Runyon Canyon, Los Angeles. Picture/Instagram Ananya Birla

Business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter Ananya Birla on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a series of photos where she can be seen enjoying a hike with her best friend Anusha Dandekar. From the pictures, it seems the Birla scion went on a morning hike to Runyon Canyon, Los Angeles, with her friend.

In the photos and video, the 25-year-old music sensation and Birla heiress, Ananya, can be seen posing with the victory sign after completing her hike. While sharing the pictures, Ananya Birla wrote, "Moments like these when you feel ALIVE."

VJ Anusha Dandekar also shared a video in which the two friends can be seen dancing at Runyon Canyon park. Anusha wrote, "Grateful for this life, Grateful for my health, Grateful for fresh air, Grateful for my friends, Grateful for my family. Grateful for my babies, Grateful for today." She ended her caption with a red heart emoticon, showering love on bestie Ananya Birla.



A collage of Anusha Dandekar's Instagram story shows the two hiking with a face mask on

The 'Fingerprint' singer shares a special bond with Anusha. From celebrating festivals together to standing beside each other through thick and thin, Ananya Birla and Anusha Dandekar have been setting friendship goals. This isn't the first that the Birla scion has expressed her love for her friend Anusha Dandekar. Have a look:

When the two came together for a social cause and created awareness about the importance of mental health.

When the two showed us that their bond is unbreakable and they are #Sisters for life.

Both Ananya Birla and Anusha Dandekar are setting #BFF goals!

What do you think of Ananya Birla's adorable post?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news