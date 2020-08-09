Arnold Schwarzenegger, daughter Christina take a bike spin

Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger recently headed out for a spin on the bike with his youngest daughter Christina. The 73-year-old actor sported a casual look for the outing in his Brentwood neighbourhood here, reports dailymail.co.uk. He wore a black graphic T-shirt, black shorts and camouflage shoes.

Christina, on the other hand, opted for a comfortable and casual look, in a long beige sweater. She paired it with tight black leggings and grey sneakers.

Earlier this month, Arnold celebrated his 73rd birthday with his children and estranged wife Maria Shriver.

One of his sons, Patrick Schwarzenegger, had shared a glimpse from the celebration on Instagram.

Arnold and Maria are also parents of daughter Katherine and son Christopher. Katherine and her husband, actor Chris Pratt, are expecting their first child.

Arnold Schwarzenegger also has a son, Joseph, with the family's former housekeeper Mildred Baena.

