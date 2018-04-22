Arsenal great Ian Wright insists Wenger was sacked

Wenger announced on Friday his intention to step down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season after more than 21 years in charge of the north London club



Arsene Wenger and Ian Wright

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has insisted Arsene Wenger must have been sacked as he cannot believe his old boss would have walked away from his post. Wenger announced on Friday his intention to step down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season after more than 21 years in charge of the north London club.

Arsenal haven't won the Premier League title since 2004 and now face a second successive season where they will finish outside the top four. Wenger, 68, had faced repeated calls to quit from frustrated Gunners' fans in recent seasons but the Frenchman had remained steadfast in wanting to carry on. Wright, who helped Arsenal win the Premier League title in the early years of Wenger's reign, was adamant he must have been forced by the club's hierarchy.

"Wenger is a man of principle, honesty and integrity — that is why I am convinced he has been sacked and not resigned," Wright told Saturday's edition of The Sun tabloid. "For all the vitriol and abuse thrown at him, Arsene has never been a man to walk out before the end of a contract," he added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever