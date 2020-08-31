Art wins the day

If you've ever come across art by Bengaluru-based women and trans-women collective Aravani Art Project, you would know that their repertoire of work consists of striking larger-than-life murals and public art in open spaces that promote inclusion.

But as the invisible virus continues to create havoc in India causing massive economic losses across sectors, several of their upcoming projects were either paused or discontinued.

While the collective made the conscious choice of not venturing out or putting the health of the members at risk by following safety guidelines, they had to find an alternative way to keep the community engaged in art and sustain through the lockdown. The only way to survive was to evolve. And that's exactly what the collective did. A month into the lockdown, they realised that art couldn't be confined to one space or form, and decided to take a more agnostic approach. "Over the years, we have come up with several beautiful designs to help new members learn the skill of painting. And so we thought, why not move these designs to the canvas, sketch them and have the members paint them?" shares Aditi Patkar from Aravani Art Project.



An artist holding her artwork that seeks to promote inclusion

In June, the collective put out a post on Instagram saying that the trans-women wanted to paint for people, who could place orders through direct messages on the platform. The response was overwhelming. Not only did people from India come forward, but art enthusiasts from across the globe also started placing orders for the artworks in a bid to support the community.

"We didn't want to ask for support in donations. Instead, we follow a beautiful give-and-take model where people get to witness their talent on canvas and beautify spaces in their homes. And the cost they paid for that artwork would support the community to make a living. People from across the globe supported us tremendously as they bought these canvases for their family and friends as gifts," Patkar shares.

The themes for these artworks range from inclusion to everyday sights and the prizes vary depending upon the design and size of the canvas, she informs. Those interested can place orders through private messages on the collective's Instagram page.

As we slowly ease into the new normal with the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, the artists are working on an art installation commissioned by the Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) at Kasturba Road in Bengaluru to salute front-line workers.

