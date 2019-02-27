Artiste Ash Chandler to showcase his jazz prowess at Nariman Point
Artiste Ash Chandler takes the stage to showcase his vocal prowess via versions of jazz standards in SoBo this Sunday
Yes, you would have possibly spotted him somewhere. Probably in a movie. Most think that actor Ash Chandler, who is performing with his outfit Redux this weekend, has taken up music recently. The truth is he first came to India (from the US, where he grew up) in 1999 to release a Hindi pop album, and actually started out as stand-up comedian.
While he paid attention to his acting career, it was when he had an accident four years ago that he felt revived — as did the musician in him. And he formed Ash Chandler Redux with Angelo Colaco (drums), Keith Donald (bass), Rahul Wadhwani (keys), Ulric Sequeira (guitar), Anand Vaity (saxophone, clarinet) and Heather Andrews (vocals).
The gig will include their rendition of jazz standards and tango classics in Spanish. "I want to write songs about love, and the nature of humans. My original work hasn't been political. But I do believe in spreading the message that everyone has to start accepting themselves and not seek validation. It's crucial for peace. Every drop of blood will result in 10 more drops," he concludes.
ON March 3, 7 pm
AT NCPA,Tata Theatre, Nariman Point
LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 300 onwards
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Naezy: My family never supported me