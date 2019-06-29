Arvind Swami to voice Scar for The Lion King Tamil version

regional-cinema

Pic courtesy/Arvind Swami's Twitter account

Actor Arvind Swami is back into the world of "The Lion King", but this time as the villainous Scar.

Disney India has roped in Arvind to voice the character of Scar in the Tamil version of the live-action film "The Lion King".

Last time it was Simba, this time we chose Scar.. had a lot of fun doing it. Hope u guys like it pic.twitter.com/t9NoRcUcM5 — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) June 28, 2019

It is interesting to note that the actor had dubbed for the lead Simba in the Tamil version over 20 years ago when the animated version released on television for Indian audiences.

"It was a great learning experience dubbing for an animated film over 20 years ago when I dubbed for Simba in 'The Lion King'," Arvind said in a statement.

"When I was approached this time around to dub for a character in the new version of 'The Lion King', I preferred to dub for Scar as I saw the character as the most interesting and multi-dimensional. It was an enriching professional experience," he added.

"The Jungle Book" fame director Jon Favreau has re-imagined the world of Disney's classic to bring alive a live-action film. He has stayed true to the classic story of Simba and used pioneering and game changing photo-real technology, using cutting-edge tools to make the musical drama come alive on the big screen.

The film will release in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

