As real as it gets at a VR workshop in Mumbai

Updated: Feb 24, 2019, 08:51 IST | Anju Maskeri

A first-of-its-kind VR festival hopes to bring you closer to reality through movies and workshops

In 2017, Mumbai-based production house, VR Storytellers released Crackle, the country's first stereoscopic Virtual Reality (VR) horror short. Directed by Eddie Avil and Ashley Rodrigues, it offered viewers a 360-degree chilling experience of what happens when a ghost chases you down. A lot has happened since then.

In fact, the leaps made in the field has inspired a group of VR enthusiasts to launch The Immersion Thinkfest, a two-day festival in March that will feature the best of immersive technology. Arpito Gope, co-founding director of Immerge Knowledge Labs, says the idea is to provide a platform to build a community of creators, innovators and investors. The event will showcase movies and workshops by domain experts. "We want consumers to get a taste of VR. We will showcase VR movies that have been made for a social cause and touch upon topics such as the Syrian refugees and the Rohingya refugee crisis." One question that Gope is being asked is whether it's too early to launch a festival of this nature. "VR will enter our lives, so even if we are early, it's fine."

WHEN: March 1-2; 10.30 AM
WHERE: Nehru Centre, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli
Entry: Rs 3,000
LOG ON TO: immersionvrfest.com

