Ashes: Australia marks its first victory against England since 2001

Aussies beat England by 251 runs to register their first win at Edgbaston in any format since 2001; off-spinner Nathan Lyon shines with six-wicket burst

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon (second from right) celebrates the wicket of England's Ben Stokes at Edgbaston yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Birmingham: Nathan Lyon took six wickets as Australia thrashed England by 251 runs at their Edgbaston 'fortress' to win the first Ashes Test yesterday.

England, set a daunting 398 for victory, lost four wickets for 12 runs either side of lunch on the last day as they slumped to 97-7. They were eventually dismissed for 146 in their second innings, with off-spinner Lyon taking 6-49 — a haul that included his 350th Test wicket — and fast bowler Pat Cummins 4-32 in the first match of the new ICC World Test Championship.

Victory gave Australia their first win at Edgbaston in any format since 2001 — the last time they won an Ashes series in England — and ended England's run of 11 successive wins at the Birmingham ground. Australia were in dire straits at 122-8 in their first innings but were rescued by man-of-the-match Steven Smith's 144, which lifted them to 284. The star batsman then made 142 in the second innings of his comeback Test following a ban for his role in a ball tampering scandal, with Australia captain Tim Paine declaring on 487-7 late on Sunday. "Nathan bowled superbly but our three quicks took a lot of pressure off him at the other end as well."

Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were all returning to Test cricket following ball tampering bans and the trio were repeatedly jeered by spectators at Edgbaston. "We know every Test we play in England, the crowd will be against us. I thought the guys handled themselves really well and we've come out on top," said Paine.

No England batsman made more than No. 9 Chris Woakes's 37 in their second innings and captain Joe Root admitted: "It is bitterly disappointing.

"Credit to Australia. They fought hard to get back in it. [Smith played] two brilliant innings."

Four

Nathan Lyon is the fourth Australian bowler to claim 350-plus Test wickets

2008

The year England last lost a Test at Edgbaston

Brief scores

Australia 284 & 487-7d beat England 374 & 146 (C Woakes 37, J Root 28, J Roy 28; N Lyon 6-49, P Cummins 4-32) by 251 runs

Root laments 'bitterly disappointing' defeat

Birmingham: Joe Root described England's comprehensive 251-run defeat by Australia in the first Ashes Test as "bitterly disappointing".

"It does hurt. It is bitterly disappointing," said captain Root.

"We played really good cricket in the majority of the Test match. Credit to Australia. They fought hard to get back in it. [Steve Smith played] two brilliant innings. We have to keep working hard to get him out," he added.

