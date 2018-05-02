Ashley Judd sues Harvey Weinstein

Ashley Judd has claimed that Weinstein smeared her reputation with director Peter Jackson, causing him not to cast her in The Lord of the Rings



Ashley Judd

Actress Ashley Judd has sued disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein for retaliating against her because she refused his sexual advances. Judd took the action on Monday in the Superior Court here, reports variety.com.

The actress has claimed that Weinstein smeared her reputation with director Peter Jackson, causing him not to cast her in The Lord of the Rings. Judd said in a statement: "Mr. Weinstein's abusive conduct toward others has caused no end of damage to aspiring actors and others in the film and entertainment industry. As my experience and the experience of others shows, even a few false statements from Mr. Weinstein could destroy potentially career-changing professional opportunities."

"It's time that Mr. Weinstein be held accountable for that conduct and for the ways in which he's damaged careers." The 50-year-old actress is seeking damages for defamation, sexual harassment and violations of California's unfair business competition law. Judd's attorney, Theodore Boutrous of Gibson Dunn, said that any recovery from the suit would be donated to a charity that benefits women.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever