Asia Cup 2018 Final: Liton Das ton guide Bangladesh to 222 vs India

Bangladesh's Liton Das raises his bat and helmet to celebrate scoring a century during the final one day international cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Bangladesh, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates./PTI

Opener Liton Das' brilliant century helped Bangladesh post 222/10 against India in the Asia Cup final match here on Friday.

Bangladesh got off to a flying start but lack of support from the middle and lower order batsmen and some brilliant fielding from Indian players saw Bangladesh only managing to score a modest total.

Das played 117 balls and slammed 121 runs which include 12 boundaries and two sixes and built a perfect platform for a big score but some poor shot selection from other batsmen cost the Bangladesh camp.

Put in to bat, Das and Mehidy Hasan (32) played handsomely and forged a brilliant 120-run partnership before Hasan was dismissed by Kedar Jadhav. The two played sensibly and often thrashed Indian bowlers all around the park.

Unperturbed by the fall of Hasan's wicket, Das kept on playing his natural game but middle-order batsmen Imrul Kayes (2), Mushfiqur Rahim (5), Mohammad Mithun (2) and Mahmudullah (4) failed drastically.

All of them gifted away their wickets, thanks to careless shot selection.

With five batsman back to the pavilion at 151, Das, along with Soumya Sarkar (33), tried to reconstruct the innings but was dismissed in the process. Wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni stumped Das off Kuldeep Yadav in the 40th over.

Mashrafe Mortaza (7) fell prey Kuldeep after playing nine balls.

Sarkar kept playing at the other end but was run out in the penultimate over while trying to increase the run rate. His 45-ball knock was laced with one boundary and one six.

In the very next ball, Jasprit Bumrah clean bowled Rubel Hossain (0) to wrap up the innings in style.

For India, Kuldeep scalped three wickets while Jadhav took two wickets.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 222 all out (Liton Das 121; Kuldeep Yadav 3/45) against India.

