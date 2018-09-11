At 58-3, India face daunting task to save fifth Test at the Oval

cricket

The England and Wales Cricket Board had slashed the ticket prices yesterday for spectators to give Cook a grand send-off. Batting on 47 overnight, Cook ensured the spectators were satisfied as he bid goodbye to Test cricket with a fine knock of 147

Cook's masterly ton along with Joe Root's 14th Test century propelled England to a second innings total of 423-8 declared for an overall lead of 463. At stumps, India were 58-3 with Ajinkya Rahane batting on 10 and KL Rahul unbeaten on 46. The duo added 56 runs for the fourth wicket.

India lost the wickets of opener Shikhar Dhawan (1), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and skipper Virat Kohli (0) in quick succession to be in dire straits at two for three after pacers James Anderson (2-23) and Stuart Broad (1-17) accounted for India's early dismissals. India now face an arduous task of trying to prevent England from winning the series 4-1.

It was a day when the wheels finally came off for India. Ishant Sharma left the field after one over due to a sore ankle. It prompted Kohli to turn to Ravindra Jadeja as both Root and Cook thrived on the pedestrian Indian attack. In the first hour, they added 55 in the space of 15 overs. Rahane dropped a catch and Kohli looked helpless with a three-man bowling attack. By the time drinks were called, the lead had already gone beyond 200 and India were staring at a long day in the field.

