Attend calligraphy workshop by Sanjana Chatlani in Mumbai

A calligraphy workshop by Sanjana Chatlani hopes to bring back the love for hand-rendered scripts in the city

Sanjana Chatlan

Two years ago, when 26-year-old Cuffe Parade resident Sanjana Chatlani fell in love with lettering, little did she know that she'd become the most sought-after calligrapher in the country. Chatlani has had the opportunity to work on the weddings of Priyanka Chopra and the Ambanis. More recently, she also collaborated with a 3D printing company to create calligraphy pendants.



Her work from the Bombay Lettering Company

"I started pointed pen calligraphy in 2017 after following some artists on Instagram, whom I then went to learn from in California. It was still a hobby and I had a full-time job with a luxury brand that I enjoyed. However, my interest in calligraphy kept growing and I found in it a market opportunity worth pursuing. While doing small projects for friends and family, orders began to come in from others as well," says Chatlani, who started an Instagram handle, The Bombay Lettering Company, to cater to her new clients. As the page garnered attention, Chatlani decided to wear the entrepreneur hat. "My passion for lettering and a considerable amount of planning drove me to take this leap of faith," she adds.

She began with copperplate calligraphy and later with modern pointed pen techniques, before developing her individual style. She works on logos and merchandise on various surfaces — including wood, glass, mirror, acrylic and murals — for corporates, brands, and wedding planners. Learning from master pen artist Barbara Calzolari in Italy made her realise the potential of the art. "Calligraphy is all about discipline, patience and attention to detail. It adds warmth and a personal touch that is irreplaceable. There's a sense of perfection among the imperfections. Through my work, I strive to bring back the love, joy, and appreciation for handmade and hand-rendered scripts."

To stay relevant, it's important to keep innovating, learning and growing, says Chatlani. "I look for inspiration everywhere — in art, business, people. I mostly love working late at night, when there's absolute silence around me," she adds. Chatlani also conducts pointed pen calligraphy workshops and will be starting online classes, too. She has even launched an online store for calligraphy tools, supplies and accessories from across the world. Two projects are currently keeping her busy — the first involves using calligraphy as therapy for people with special needs, and the other, a social empowerment programme for underprivileged women artisans.

What: Pointe Pen Calligraphy Workshop

Entry: Rs 3,500 onwards (including supplies)

Call: 9820216173

