Australia 'A' dominate Day 1 vs India 'A'

cricket

Mitchell Marsh

Skipper Mitchell Marsh batted responsibly for his unbeaten 86 as Australia 'A' scored 290-6 on the Day One of the second unofficial Test here on Saturday. Opting to bat, Australia 'A' were in trouble at 180-6 before Marsh and pacer Michael Neser (44 not out) added 110 runs for the unbroken seventh wicket stand.

Marsh played 151 balls so far, hitting 13 boundaries while Neser has also played 108 balls hitting six fours in the process. Among the top order, No 3 Travis Head (68) and opener Kurtis Patterson (48) added 92 runs for the second wicket before a middle-order collapse occurred.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (2-68) and left-arm orthodox Shahbaz Nadeem (2-64) were the most successful bowlers. Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham (1-60) and Rajneesh Gurbani (1-50) also chipped in with a wicket each.

