Australia on top despite Dean Elgar's 121* for South Africa in Third Test

Mar 23, 2018, 09:12 IST | AFP

Despite an unbeaten 121 from Dean Elgar, South Africa were on a shaky 266-8 at the close

SAs Dean Elgar celebrates his 100 against Australia yesterday. PIC/GETTY IMAGES
SA's Dean Elgar celebrates his 100 against Australia yesterday. PIC/GETTY IMAGES

Australia pacer Pat Cummins transformed the first day of the third Test against South Africa with a devastating four-wicket spell at Newlands yesterday. Despite an unbeaten 121 from Dean Elgar, South Africa were on a shaky 266-8 at the close in a pivotal match in the bad-tempered four-Test series. The hosts looked in command when they reached 220 for two, with Elgar and AB de Villiers scoring at better than four runs an over in a third wicket stand of 128.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video

Tags

australiasouth africacricket newstest cricket
Go to top