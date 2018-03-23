Australia on top despite Dean Elgar's 121* for South Africa in Third Test

Despite an unbeaten 121 from Dean Elgar, South Africa were on a shaky 266-8 at the close



SA's Dean Elgar celebrates his 100 against Australia yesterday. PIC/GETTY IMAGES

Australia pacer Pat Cummins transformed the first day of the third Test against South Africa with a devastating four-wicket spell at Newlands yesterday. Despite an unbeaten 121 from Dean Elgar, South Africa were on a shaky 266-8 at the close in a pivotal match in the bad-tempered four-Test series. The hosts looked in command when they reached 220 for two, with Elgar and AB de Villiers scoring at better than four runs an over in a third wicket stand of 128.

