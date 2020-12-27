Australian golf great Greg Norman hospitalised with COVID-19

Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman shared photos on social media suggesting he has been hospitalised with COVID-19. The Australian, 65, posted a video on Instagram on Thursday night saying he was experiencing coronavirus symptoms, then posted photos on Friday showing himself in a hospital bed. "This sums it all up," he wrote. "My Christmas Day."

Norman's son, Greg Norman Jr, also said on social media that he and his wife, Michelle, have tested positive. The Normans played in the father-son PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, last weekend.

The elder Norman said on Thursday that he had flu-like symptoms, including a mild fever, a cough, aches and pains, and a mild headache. He said he took a virus test Tuesday that came back negative, but he was in self-quarantine anyway.

He was apparently admitted to a hospital Friday, sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed and another of a medical professional. "It's been an ugly one. I for one am looking forward to getting out of this quarantine and looking forward to building whatever the great future is for 2021 and beyond."

