Australian opener Cameron Bancroft caught tampering with ball in Cape Town!

Australian opener Cameron Bancroft captured on camera with an object in his hand while fielding; admits to tampering with the ball



Australia's Cameron Bancroft is questioned by umpires Richard Illingworth (left) and Nigel Llong during the third day's play of the third Test against South Africa at Newlands on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Australian opening batsman Cameron Bancroft could face questions over an incident captured by television cameras during the third day of the third Test against South Africa at Newlands. Bancroft was spoken to by umpires Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth during the 43rd over of South Africa's second innings Saturday after appearing to have an object in his hand after fielding the ball at cover. After the day's play, Bancroft was quoted as saying: "I had discussions with the match officials, I've been charged with attempting to change the condition of the ball.

"We had a discussion during the break and I saw an opportunity to use some tape, get some granules from the rough patches on the wickets and change the condition, it didn't work, the umpires didn't change the ball. I was cited on the screen and that resulted in me shoving it down my trousers."

While the umpires were conferring, Bancroft appeared to place a small yellow object in his underpants. When the umpires went across to talk to him, he reached into a pocket and showed them what seemed to be a different object — what looked like a soft pouch for sunglasses.

The umpires took no action and did not change the ball. There were boos from a capacity crowd at Newlands when the incident was shown on the big screen at the ground. Aiden Markram (84) and AB de Villiers (51 not out) batted South Africa into a strong position, leaving South Africa at 238 for five in their second innings when bad light ended play, an overall lead of 294.

