Avengers: Endgame earns $305 million worldwide, mints Rs 53.10 cr in India

Avengers: Endgame, which released in India on Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, earned Rs 53.10 crore (net box office collection) on day one

Marvel Studios latest offering, Avengers: Endgame received an exceptional opening at the worldwide box office with its day one collection touching the $305 million mark.

"The massive response by audiences across the country is a testimony of how emotionally invested Marvel fans are in the Avengers franchise. They have eagerly awaited to watch the culmination of the journey of 11 years and their extraordinary love for the Marvel characters is clearly evident," said Bikram Duggal, Head of Studio Entertainment, Disney India, in a statement.

The release of the three-hour-1-minute-long epic superhero adventure, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, has become one of the biggest cinematic events in the recent history of entertainment.

The box office collection makes Avengers: Endgame the third highest opener ever in India, after Baahubali and Thugs of Hindostan. The film, which is the culmination of the 21 films features Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evan, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johanasson, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd and Josh Brolin.

