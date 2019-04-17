Avengers: Endgame footage leaks; Russo Brothers urge fans not to play spoilsports

hollywood

Ahead of the film's release, a trove of spoilers, including heavy video clips and screenshots of Avengers" Endgame, were leaked on social media

Avengers: Endgame

The pirated footage of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame has leaked online, owing to which makers of the film are requesting fans to steer clear of the leaked footage and to not spoil the superhero film for fans who have been patiently waiting all this while to watch it.

Ahead of the film's release, a trove of spoilers, including heavy video clips and screenshots, were leaked on social media and caused the directors, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, to speak out about the issue and alert the fans about the spoilers, reports E! Online.

"This is it. This is the end. The end of an unprecedented narrative mosaic spanning eleven years and eleven franchises," the Russo brothers stated in their joint statement, shared on Twitter.

"Please know that the two of us, along with everyone involved in Endgame, have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga," they added.

They urged Marvel fans and viewers to not spoil the film for others before its release on April 26. "When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don't spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn't want it spoiled for you," the statement read.

Soon after the statement was shared by the directors, many of the official Marvel superhero Twitter accounts, including Captain America, Black Panther and Captain Marvel also shared the statement, adding '#DontSpoilTheEndgame'. It seems like the message was well received by the fans, as the hashtag is now trending on social media.

Avengers: Endgame features an ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Tessa Thompson and Josh Brolin.

The film, which Joe co-directed with brother Anthony Russo, will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 26.

