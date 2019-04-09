Avengers: Endgame teaser: Captain Marvel wants to take the fight to Thanos

hollywood

Much to the delight of fans, Marvel Studios released a new teaser of Avengers: Endgame on April 8

Captain Marvel in new Avengers: Endgame teaser

Marvel released yet another teaser on April 7 for the fans to get a sneak peek on what's to come. In the footage that was released the rest of the Avengers and Captain Marvel are seen discussing about if they can get the infinity stones back from Thanos to bring everyone back. While Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) was all for this plan, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and War Machine (Don Cheadle) showed their apprehension about this plan. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is the first one to show support to Captain Marvel and says, "I like this one." And what's surprising to note is Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) was nowhere to be seen.

Watch the new Avengers: Endgame teaser here:

The cast and crew of Avengers: Endgame is also touring Los Angeles, and Marvel and the Russo Brothers screened footage of about 10 minutes from the film for the press. Some of the journalists took to Twitter to share their experience.

The film, which completes the storyline of 22 films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will release on April 26. It is directed by Russo Brothers - Anthony and Joe with a star-studded cast that includes big ticket names such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Josh Brolin, and Dave Bautista among others. Recently it was revealed, Avengers: Endgame, with its 3 hours, 2 minutes runtime, is expected to break its predecessor's record as the longest Marvel film, which clocked in 149 minutes.

Brie Larson, who debuted as Marvel's first female superhero in Captain Marvel, will also join the remaining Avengers as they take on the supervillain Thanos, who has killed half of the Earth's population with a finger snap. Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to hit theatres on April 26.

