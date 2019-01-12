Avengers to present the 2019 Oscars?

hollywood

The confusion of finding a new host ensued when American actor-comedian Kevin Hart, who was announced as the host of the 2019 award ceremony, pulled out of the show later

Robert Downey Jr - actors from the Avengers' franchise. (Right) Scarlett Johansson. Pics/Getty Images

2019 would the first year that the Oscars will start the award show without a host.However, producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss have a few names on the wishlist for the gala on February 24. Instead of a solo artiste, the team of 2019 Academy Awards is planning to get the cast of Avengers to present different portions of the show, before the last Avengers franchise — Endgame comes out in theatres.

According to the Guardian, the Academy had a dry run with this format back in 2013 when Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and Samuel L Jackson came on stage for an award. With the huge star cast in Avengers to boast of, it would be an interesting change from the usual. The confusion of finding a new host ensued when American actor-comedian Kevin Hart, who was announced as the host of the 2019 award ceremony, pulled out of the show later.

The Central Intelligence actor stepped down from hosting Oscars after his tweets from 2009 to 2011 containing derogatory language resurfaced. Hart, in his tweets, had made disparaging comments about sexuality. Shortly after his homophobic tweets went viral, the Academy, offering an ultimatum to the actor, asked him to issue an apology. Hart, however, refused to apologise for his past comments and quit the award show.

