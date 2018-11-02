AVM girls win 1-0 to enter fourth consecutive U-14 final

football

The Juhu school girls edged out a fighting 1-0 win against a determined Bombay International School (Babulnath) in the second semi-final

AVM's Anushree Jankiraman during an U-14 match at Azad Maidan. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Defending champions Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) have completed a hat-trick of triumphs and are now on the threshold of extending their hold on the title. For the fourth consecutive year, the AVM girls entered the U-14 Div-I final of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-school knockout football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday. The Juhu school girls eked out a fighting 1-0 win against a determined Bombay International School (Babulnath) in the second semi-final.

Anushree Jankiraman found herself at the end of a pass from her skipper Advait De, to score the all-important goal yesterday. Earlier, in the first semi-final, Bombay Scottish (Mahim) blanked NSS Hill Spring (Tardeo) 2-0 thanks to a goal each from strikers Ufrina Poonawala and Aashna Thomas.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates