AVM girls win 1-0 to enter fourth consecutive U-14 final

Nov 02, 2018, 11:59 IST | Gordon D'Costa

The Juhu school girls edged out a fighting 1-0 win against a determined Bombay International School (Babulnath) in the second semi-final

AVM girls win 1-0 to enter fourth consecutive U-14 final
AVM's Anushree Jankiraman during an U-14 match at Azad Maidan. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Defending champions Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) have completed a hat-trick of triumphs and are now on the threshold of extending their hold on the title. For the fourth consecutive year, the AVM girls entered the U-14 Div-I final of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-school knockout football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday. The Juhu school girls eked out a fighting 1-0 win against a determined Bombay International School (Babulnath) in the second semi-final.

Anushree Jankiraman found herself at the end of a pass from her skipper Advait De, to score the all-important goal yesterday. Earlier, in the first semi-final, Bombay Scottish (Mahim) blanked NSS Hill Spring (Tardeo) 2-0 thanks to a goal each from strikers Ufrina Poonawala and Aashna Thomas.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

azad maidanfootballsports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Indian cricketers celebrate their birthdays in style

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK