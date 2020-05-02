B-town buzz: Fans of South star Ajith are upset; Pranitha Subhash helps prepare food kits

Fans of South star Ajith, who turned 49 on Friday, were upset that the first look of Valimai was not unveiled as a birthday gift. The Tamil action thriller, co-starring Huma Qureshi, is produced by Boney Kapoor. The makers felt the current scenario was not right for it. Kapoor posted, "As the world fights COVID-19, the artistes and technicians have mutually decided that we shall not promote any film of ours till we overcome this critical time. Till then, let us all fight this battle (sic)."

Help at hand

South actor Pranitha Subhash, who features in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India and Priyadarshan's Hungama 2, is part of an initiative to provide food kits to the underprivileged in hometown Bengaluru. She has not just extended financial support but is also taking part in the cooking and packaging of the food. "As the privileged section of the society, it is our moral responsibility to help those in need. Your small help can make a big difference in someone's life," says the actor.

