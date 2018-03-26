Baahubali star Prabhas' wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Bangkok a hit

Prabhas' wax statue has proved to become an attraction for visitors where the most number of pictures are clicked with the actor's installation



Prabhas' wax statue at Madame Tussauds Bangkok

Superstar Prabhas who was the only Indian actor to have a wax statue installed at Madame Tussauds, Bangkok is receiving much love from the visitors. Prabhas became a global phenomenon with the worldwide success of the Baahubali franchise. Known to be a popular tourist destination, Madame Tussauds Bangkok has been hosting Prabhas' wax statue since 2017.

Prabhas' wax statue has proved to become an attraction for visitors where the most number of pictures are clicked with the actor's installation. Spokesperson shares, "We have received an overwhelming response from the authorities and we are happy with the response”.

All the attention being received by the installation has led the authorities taking special measures to maintain the wax statue. Over the course of the release of both the instalments of the franchise, Prabhas has emerged to become one of the most desirable bachelors of India.

On the work front, Prabhas will next be seen in an ultramodern action packed avatar in his trilingual next, Saaho.

