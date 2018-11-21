Baahubali superstar Prabhas clocks 10 million followers on Facebook

regional-cinema

Prabhas

Baahubali Superstar achieved a milestone on social media as he reached 10 million followers on Facebook, which is wat ahead of any other star hailing from South India. The actor shot to fame with his fantasy adventure movie Baahubali: The Begining, which released in 2015. The second installment of the franchise Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has been the highest grosser films ever in the history of Indian cinema.

The actor who dedicated 5 years to the shoot of Baahubali was showered with multiple offers during the shoot of the film, however, Prabhas chose to focus only on the magnum opus. The superstar apparently also received as many as 6000 marriage proposals after Baahubali making him one of the most eligible bachelors of the nation.

Enjoying tremendous fanbase across the nation, Prabhas is one of the most loved actors of India with a vast fan following on social media, recently the actor completed over 10 million followers on Facebook giving a testimony of his fanbase.

On Prabhas' birthday, the team of his upcoming film Saaho had a special treat for fans. The first video from the 'Shades of Saaho' series dropped on the Internet and swiftly took the top spot on trends list. The video gave an insight into the superstar’s stylish and urban look from the film. It also gave a preview of the crew’s Abu Dhabi schedule, where the team shot for one of Bollywood’s most expensive action sequences. The video features state-of-the-art action sequences which will make the wait for the trailer and the film itself much more difficult. The one-and-a-half minute video shares the highlights of the 30-day Abu Dhabi schedule, where a team of over 400 people, shot some stunning "live action" sequences.

The actor will be next seen in the big-budget film 'Saaho' alongside Shraddha Kapoor and he is currently shooting in Italy shooting for his next movie under the direction of Jil fame Radha Krishna Kumar. The working title of the movie is Amour along with Pooja Hegde.

