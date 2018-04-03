Babar Azam leads Pakistan to 205-3 in 2nd West Indies T20

Opener Babar Azam hit an unbeaten 97 to steer Pakistan to their highest-ever Twenty20 total of 205-3 in the second match against the West Indies in Karachi today



Opener Babar Azam hit an unbeaten 97 to steer Pakistan to their highest-ever Twenty20 total of 205-3 in the second match against the West Indies in Karachi today. Azam smashed 13 fours and a six in his 58-ball knock after Pakistan -- who lead the three-match series 1-0 -- won the toss and opted to bat at the National Stadium. Hussain Talat scored a 41-ball 63 and shared a 119-run second-wicket partnership with Azam after Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for six. Pakistan won the first match by 143 runs yesterday. The final match is tomorrow, also in Karachi.

