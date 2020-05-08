Back in time

Sign up

There is a brick displayed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) that looks like any other brick used to build structures. Except, it's not. It is one that dates back to somewhere between 3300 BC and 1300 BC, since it's an ancient artefact that's survived from the time that the Harappan civilisation was in existence.

The sort of foundation for modern living that those early ancestors built for us is the subject of the first class in a new series that the museum is starting. The session is titled Harappan Civilisation: Through Museum Objects and looks at the significance of the relics that CSMVS has in its possession. Log on, and attend the online event.

On Today, 4 pm

