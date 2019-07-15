Back to the '90s

things-to-do

A curated performance evening gives the crowd a chance to get on stage and share their retro perspective via a story, song or stand-up act

Aakash Mehta

If you're a '90s kid, here's an evening that is bound to roll back the years in a flash. It will be packed with not one but nine performances. This event is part of the '90s edition of the series organised by Yestermorrowindia, an initiative by sisters Dakshita and Roli Poornima Singh to transport people back or forward in time via their events.

While the first in the series was a DJ performance, this second event at a Khar venue is made for and by the public. "The point is to either transport the audience to yesterday or tomorrow. With our second event we wanted to try something different. So, we've called for entries and anyone who wants to recite a poem, tell a story, sing, beatbox or perform comedy or rap, can apply," informs Dakshita, adding, "We wanted to get people to get a wholesome experience.



Dakshita Singh and Roli Poornima Singh

The 29-year-old identifies herself as a '90s kid. And so, their DJ night had more than just songs from the '90s — 'I love you Rasna' drinks, floppy discs being used as coasters, Phantom cigarettes and Melody toffees were also sold. "There's hardly any nostalgia to the events organised these days. It's all just about the entertainment. To change that, we wanted a festival of sorts, spread out over months. We're also looking to do a video gaming event with games like Mario, a comic exchange and a performance by musicians like Bombay Vikings or Lucky Ali. But it's the little things that matter — like playing the famous Nirma powder jingle in the middle of a DJ mix — when it comes to evoking your memories," she shares.

Hence, host and stand-up comedian Aakash Mehta, who was born in 1993, will be opening the show, where he will dig into memories from his childhood and talk about life in the pre-Internet days. "Those were the days when you had to look at people as you spoke to them. Technology has changed the way we interact. These days, I see my 11-year-old nephew playing PUBG with his friends, and it's just weird to see four kids sitting and not making eye contact. They don't even eat unless they are looking at the screen," he says, when asked about his set for this event. Today is the last day to send in your entries.

On July 19, 8 pm onwards

At The Habitat, 1st and 4th, Hotel Unicontinental, Road number 3, Khar West.

Register at https://forms.gle/visTaDJ7BpE1QB7N9

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 300

