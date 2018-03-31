Ball tampering scandal: Mickey Arthur feels sorry for Steven Smith

Former Australia coach Mickey Arthur said he expected Steven Smith to recover from the ball-tampering scandal which has left him with a lengthy ban, but added that he wasn't so sure about co-conspirator David Warner

Former Australia coach Mickey Arthur said he expected Steven Smith to recover from the ball-tampering scandal which has left him with a lengthy ban, but added that he wasn't so sure about co-conspirator David Warner.

Arthur, now coach of Pakistan, also told AFP: "I feel desperately sorry for Smith. I know he eats, sleeps and drinks cricket." "He loves cricket and everything he did. He loved the job, he was passionate about the job. I think he was a very good leader and an unbelievable cricketer."

