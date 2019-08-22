Ballet with a desi twist

things-to-do

The screening of a rare Russian ballet set in India promises to give Mumbaikars an authentic taste of the dance form

If you, like everyone else, believes that ballet is a dance form that's strictly from the West, the screening of a Russian production can prove you wrong. Called La Bayadère, which translates to "the temple dancer", the plot is set in India and narrates the tale of Nikiya, a dancer, and Solor, a warrior, who have sworn eternal fidelity to each another. But, when a Brahmin, who is also in love with Nikiya, learns of her relationship, even as a raja has selected Solor to wed his own daughter, chaos and strife strike. The Indian elements in the performance are abundant and include Nikiya dancing while playing a veena.

The screening is the result of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) collaborating with the Bolshoi Ballet from Russia. The film will be shown in over 1,000 cinemas across 50 countries, including 30 cities in Russia. This recording of La Bayadère was taped at the Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow, in January this year.

"There are a few western classical composers, in orchestral music, opera, etc, who have taken inspiration from India. As far as ballets go, La Bayadère is certainly the most well-known of these works," an NCPA spokesperson informs us.

