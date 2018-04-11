'Ban' of brothers: Cricketers who were banned for fixing

Former South African cricketer Hansie Cronje quit cricket after he was involved in a match-fixing scandal back in 2000

The late South African captain Hansie Cronje was one of the most renowned cricketers during the beginning of his career. however, his rise came to a close and witnessed a major fall from grace when he was involved in a match-fixing scandal. Today we take a look at those cricketers who were scarred due to fixing in the game.

S Sreesanth



The Indian pacer received a life ban after he was guilty of giving away runs during an IPL match in 2013. He was arrested after he was guilty of underperforming in return for money from bookies. He was arrested by released on bail in a month.

Ankeet Chavan



(Pic/ Atul Kamble)

In May 2013, Chavan was arrested for spot-fixing and giving away runs during the IPL 2013, a charge to which he confessed. Chavan stated that he made a mistake and greed got to him. He was released on temporary bail due to his marriage.

Mohammad Azharuddin



The former Indian captain was banned for life after he was found guilty to have connections with bookmakers as well as providing additional information to bookies. Apparently, he was also the one to introduce South Africa's Hansie Cronje to betting. His ban was lifted in 2006 by the BCCI.

Ajay Jadeja



The former Indian cricketer received a 5-year ban on charges of match fixing and association with bookies. However, the ban was overturned in 2003 and Jadeja was allowed to take part in cricket. Jadeja is currently a commentator of the sport.





Hansie Cronje



(Pic/ AFP)

The former South African captain received a life ban after being found guilty of match fixing and being rewarded by bookies for the same. A recording between him and Sanjay Chawla, a bettings syndicate representative, was recorded by the Delhi Police in 2000. Cronje passed away in 2002 in a plane crash.

Danish Kaneria



(Pic/ AFP)

The Pakistan cricketer was arrested in 2010 due to 'match irrergularities'. In 2012, he was found guilty of spot fixing by the England Cricket Board (ECB) and was banned for life which the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) agreed upon. He appealed against the ban but was denied.

Ajit Chandila



(Pic/ Atul Kamble)

Chandila received a life ban from all cricket by BCCI on 18 January 2016 after being found guilty of spot fixing during the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League. He received a huge amount from bookies to spot-fix a match against Sunriser Hyderabad. Currently, Chandila seeks to appeal against the ban.

Saleem Malik



(Pic/ AFP)

The former Pakistan cricketer was accused of bribery and is also the first cricketer to be sent to jail. He received a life ban and his career ended on a low. The ban was later overturned in 2008.

Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt



(Pic/ AFP)

The Pakistan trio received a ban of 5 years, 7 years and 10 years respectively for forcibly bowling no-balls in 2010 during a match against England. They were sent to prison for accepting bribes and cheating. In August 2015, all three bans were lifted from the cricketers.

Lou Vincent



(Pic/ AFP)

The former New Zealand cricketer was banned for life in 2014 by ECB after being found guilty for match fixing in domestic cricket for England. Vincent admitted to the charges against him.

Maurice Odumbe



(Pic/ AFP)

The Kenyan cricketer was banned for 5 years after he was guilty of receiving money from bookies. In 2009 he made his return to domestic cricket.

Catch up on all the latest IPL news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates