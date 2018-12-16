Bangdesh pacer Mortaza has no Imran Khan like ambitions

cricket

Contesting a seat in the national parliament for the ruling Awami League party in the December 30 elections, Mashrafe says he just wants to do more for sports and charity

Mortaza with B'desh PM Sheikh Hasina

He may be Bangladesh's biggest cricket star, but Mashrafe Mortaza insists he is not another Imran Khan, Pakistan's cricketing superhero-turned-prime minister. Contesting a seat in the national parliament for the ruling Awami League party in the December 30 elections, Mashrafe says he just wants to do more for sports and charity.

"To be honest, the level where Imran Khan has reached, people cannot always reach there even if they want to," Mashrafe said. "My desire is to do something for sports... since I am a sportsman, my wish is limited here. I will work for my region to see if I can do something good."

Mashrafe hails from the southwestern district of Narail where his charity Narail Express - also the fast-bowler's nickname - has donated ambulances to hospitals and high-yield rice seeds to farmers. Mashrafe is still playing, captains Bangladesh in the one-day format of the game, and intends to lead the team at next year's World Cup.

