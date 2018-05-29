Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman ruled out of Afghanistan T20s

Mustafizur is expected to start rehabilitation in two weeks, the doctor added. Afghanistan will host Bangladesh for the first T20 series between the two countries in the Indian city of Dehradun from June 3 to 7



Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman today withdrew from next month's Twenty20 series against Afghanistan in India because of an injured foot. Mustafizur complained of pain after joining the national training camp last week, at the end of the T20 2018 in which he played for Mumbai.

"Subsequent tests have revealed a crack on his left big toe which will sideline him for a few weeks," said a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) statement. "It takes around three to four weeks to recover from such injuries and therefore he can't play against Afghanistan," BCB senior physician Debashis Chowdhury said in the statement.

Mustafizur is expected to start rehabilitation in two weeks, the doctor added. Afghanistan will host Bangladesh for the first T20 series between the two countries in the Indian city of Dehradun from June 3 to 7. Afghanistan will be preparing for their first-ever Test, against India in Bangalore from June 14. Afghanistan are ranked eighth in Twenty20 internationals, two places ahead of Bangladesh who left for India on Tuesday.

