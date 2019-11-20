Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain banned for 5 yrs for attacking team mate Arafat Sunny

Bangladesh fast bowler Shahadat Hossain was on Tuesday banned for five years by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), with two years suspended, for assaulting a team mate during a National Cricket League match.

The incident happened during a match between Dhaka division, for whom Shahadat plays, and Khulna on Sunday.

The 33-year-old physically assaulted team mate Arafar Sunny Jr over what was reportedly an argument over shining the ball. ESPNCricinfo reports that Shahadat had to be restrained by other players and was withdrawn from the game.

He has also been slapped with a fine of BDT 100,000 (approximately Rs 84,677) and can appeal the penalty by November 26.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever