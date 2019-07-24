Bangladeshi student commits suicide in Shimla

crime

A 19-year old student of Bangladesh origin allegedly committed suicide at his rented accommodation on Tuesday. The study was studying at a private university in Shimla.

The deceased has been identified as Aizazul Islam and was the son of an eminent politician-Shohidul Islam - who conceded defeat in the parliamentary elections held in December last year.

Aizazul belonged to Taraganj district of Rangpur city of Bangladesh and was pursuing Bachelor of Business Administration at AP Goyal University.

"A case has been registered under section 174 (police to inquire and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). We have also written to the Bangladesh Embassy," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Umapati Jamwal.

Jamwal added that it appeared to be a case of suicide and the cause of death would be known after the post mortem.

"We did not recover any suicide note from the spot. A few people had sent him photos on a social media website, which are being examined." Jamwal said.

After the post mortem, the body was handed over to fellow students and is currently kept in a mortuary at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital.

