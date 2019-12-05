Bank refuse to sanction loan, man brandish air gun, attacks manager, tout

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Coimbatore: A man was arrested in Coimbatore’s Somayampalayam town after he brandished an air gun and assaulted the chief manager of a bank after he refused to sanction the loan he had applied for.

A report in The Times of India said that the attacker, identified by the police as K Vetrivelan owns a moulding unit in the town. According to the police, he had applied for a loan for Rs 25 lakh from a bank a few years ago, by pledging some property. But he could not repay the amount after he suffered huge losses. Then a few months ago he decided to repay the loan by pledging some more property.

A few days later, he was approached by a tout, Gunabalan from Tatabad who introduced to the chief branch manager of another bank, Chandrasekhar. Vetrivalan then applied for a loan of Rs 1 crore from that bank. When his loan was not sanctioned for nine months, Chandrasekhar told Vetrivalan that the senior officials in Chennai refused to process his application. Vetrivalan then asked Gunabalan to meet him at the bank’s branch the next day.

The following day, when Chandrasekhar was talking to the tout, Vetrivalan came and physically assaulted the duo and brandished his air gun, said police. The employees of the bank tried to intervene and also reported the nearby police station about the incident.

An officer said that Vetrivalan told them that he was planning to kill himself if the loan did not get approved and then he decided to teach the tout and Chandrasekhar a lesson. He was arrested and booked under IPC sections 352 (punishment for assault), 420 (cheating), 452 (trespassing) and 506 (criminal intimidation). He has lodged in Coimbatore central jail under judicial custody.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates