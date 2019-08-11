BCCI: Ad hoc panel to discuss head coach for Team India

cricket

The committee comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy will finalise three names

Virat Kohli

The ad hoc committee appointed to select the head coach for Virat Kohli's Team India, will be given six names to discuss as candidates. From the six, the committee comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy will finalise three names in order of preference which will be submitted to either the Committee of Administrators or the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, it is learnt.

Why three names? The thinking behind this is that if No. 1 is found conflicted then No.2 can be chosen, subsequently No.3. Kapil & Co are expected to submit their choices by August 16.

However, the support staff will be picked by the national selection committee headed by MSK Prasad.

