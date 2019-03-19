BCCI agrees to work with National Anti-Doping Agency for six months

cricket

India skipper Virat Kohli

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally agreed to work with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), but with riders. The Committee of Administrators (CoA) met ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar yesterday to work out a solution over BCCI's resistance to allow their players being be dope-tested by NADA.

It has been agreed that the Indian players will work with NADA for six months and if they are not satisfied with the outcome, the association will be discontinued. The other important aspect that the BCCI has put forth is that the urine samples will be collected by its own chaperons and handed over to NADA.

The BCCI has agreed to send 10 per cent of its players, which is the minimum requirement, to be made available for dope testing. Currently, the Indian players are dope-tested through Sweden-based IDTM, which is affiliated to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). However, WADA has insisted that BCCI should be WADA compliant through NADA.

On the long-standing issue of USD 22 million tax waiver for future ICC tournaments to be conducted in India, the CoA assured Manohar of taking up the matter with the Indian government once the general elections are completed.

The Indian government is against any tax waiver for global tournaments. The BCCI has also appealed to the ICC to increase the hosting fee in case the government sticks to its stand.

Meanwhile, Shankar Basu, Team India's strength and conditioning coach and the man credited for transforming skipper Virat Kohli and his boys' fitness levels, is set to relinquish his position after the forthcoming World Cup. There is also talk that the team's physio Patrick Farhat may take a break from his role post the World Cup.

