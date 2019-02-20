BCCI CEO Rahul Johri undergoes gender sensitisation

cricket

"The CEO is willing to undergo gender sensitisation process. There is no issue there," Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai was quoted as saying to PTI last month

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri

Rahul Johri, the BCCI's CEO reportedly attended a gender sensitisation workshop in Mumbai yesterday, according to The Week.

"This was preceded by an interaction of women employees of the cricket board with lawyer Veena Gowda, who is an independent member on BCCI's sexual harassment committee, on Monday," said the report.

It also said that 10 women employees were made aware of their rights in sexual harassment cases. "The CEO is willing to undergo gender sensitisation process. There is no issue there," Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai was quoted as saying to PTI last month.

