Updated: May 07, 2019, 07:32 IST | Harit N Joshi

BCCI ethics officer summons Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman
The BCCI ethics officer Justice DK Jain has summoned Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and complainant Sanjeev Gupta, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member, for a personal hearing on May 14 in New Delhi.

There will be a separate hearing for Tendulkar and Laxman in the alleged conflict of interest for holding a position in the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and IPL teams. The venue will be revealed a couple of days before the hearing takes place. Tendulkar and Laxman have submitted their written replies to the ethics officer, clarifying their roles in CAC and IPL teams.

