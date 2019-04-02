BCCI Ombudsman summons Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul for deposition over sexist comments

cricket

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were provisionally suspended by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) for their loose talk on chat show "Koffee With Karan" before the ban was lifted pending inquiry by the Ombudsman

The Supreme Court-appointed BCCI Ombudsman Justice (Retd) D K Jain has issued notices to India players Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul to appear for deposition for their sexist comments on a TV chat show.

Pandya and Rahul were provisionally suspended by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) for their loose talk on chat show "Koffee With Karan" before the ban was lifted pending inquiry by the Ombudsman.

"I have issued notices last week to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul asking them to appear for deposition," Justice Jain said. However, it is not clear how the BCCI will co-ordinate with Pandya and Rahul's respective franchises Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab to arrange for their deposition in between the ongoing IPL. It is learnt that they might depose ahead of the April 10 clash between the two teams in Mumbai.

"Both are playing IPL and the itinerary is packed with back-to-back matches and a gruelling travel schedule," a BCCI official said. The Ombudsman, who is also the BCCI's ad-hoc Ethics Officer, made it clear that for the matter to reach its logical conclusion, the duo needs to depose.

"As per principles of natural justice, I need to hear their side. It's up to them now to decide when they want to appear," Justice Jain said. It is understood that both players have to appear in person and not through their legal representatives.

