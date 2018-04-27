BCCI proposes Rahul Dravid for Dronacharya award. Why not?

The BCCI has recommended former India captain Rahul Dravid for the prestigious Dronacharya award and once again nominated Virat Kohli for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna honour



Rahul Dravid

CoA chief Vinod Rai confirmed Dravid's nomination for the Dronacharya award. “We have sent a number of nominations to the government. Rahul is the BCCI nominee for the Dronacharya award,” Rai said.

Dravid's elite track record

Dravid has been nominated for successfully guiding the India U-19 team to World Cup title early this year. Under his guidance, the Colts batch of 2016 played the finals. He has worked with India 'A' team also and is the bridge between international and junior cricket. As per Kohli's nomination for Khel Ratna, it has been learnt that BCCI has nominated the Indian captain him for the second time. Kohli's name was sent in 2016 but being the Olympic year, the three stars of Rio, PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik and Deepa Karmakar were conferred with the award.

Gavaskar in the mix too

As far as Gavaskar is concerned, his contribution in Indian cricket has been unquestionable. The convention for Dhyan Chand award is to confer those who have not got Arjuna award during their playing days, but Gavaskar is an Arjuna awardee.