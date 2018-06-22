BCCI secretary Amitabh Chaudhary gets showcause notice

Amitabh Chaudhary has been asked to respond to the notice by July 4 on two specific counts

Amitabh Chaudhary

A trip to Bhutan to survey 'soil and cricketing equipment' has landed BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary in a spot of bother as the CoA has show-caused him, questioning the very “need of his presence” there.

Chaudhary has been asked to respond to the notice by July 4 on two specific counts. Firstly, "What was the justification for the visit to Bhutan? No prior proposal/ justification is seen in the records. No invitation/record could be provided by the office, excepting the rather abrupt e-mail attached on how the proposal originated.

Secondly, "Why was the approval of the CoA not taken prior to your visit along with your Executive Assistant when you have done so in the past?" CoA was briefed by BCCI AGM KVP Rao that the trip was meant to survey availability of equipment, suitable clay/soil for pitch preparation.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever