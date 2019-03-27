B.Com graduate marries a woman to clear debts; arrested in Andheri

crime

A case was registered against him in 2016 for allegedly duping his wife by marrying her to clear off his debts with the money and jewellery he received in dowry.

Representational image

A former employee of a reputed private bank was arrested by the Oshiwara Police for allegedly marrying a woman for dowry to clear off his debts. The accused identified Naresh Lalwani (33), a B.Com student was on the run for three years and started working as a security supervisor with a housing society in Andheri. A case was registered against him in 2016 for allegedly duping his wife by marrying her to clear off his debts with the money and jewellery he received in dowry.

According to police, the accused was held in Andheri west on the basis of a tip-off received from sources on Saturday morning. He previously worked for a private bank but when arrested, he was found to be working as a security supervisor in Andheri. As per the complaint with Oshiwara Police, the 31-year-old victim met Lalwani in 2013. His parents, who are also wanted in the case, told the victim’s parents that he was working with a private bank and owns a flat at Carter road worth Rs 4.75 crore.

A police officer said, “They lured the family with big claims following to which the couple got married in the year 2013. The victim’s father gifted valuables and cash worth Rs 1.7 lakh. The victim also alleged that her in-laws suffered a huge loss in their business and this fact was hidden from them deliberately. Lalwani never took the victim to his home at Carter road and also managed to mortgage the jewellery and a branded watch to repay the amount to his lenders.”

Whenever the victim asked Lalwani about the jewellery, he lied stating that it was stored in the bank locker. A few years later, when the victim gave birth to a boy, Lalwani refused to support her financially and filed for a divorce. The accused and his family were under heavy debt and sold their flat in order to clear the dues.

“In 2016 the accused was booked under section 498 (a), 406 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. During the investigation it was revealed that Lalwani was also arrested by the Sahar police for duping a company but was granted bail and got a job with a housing society as a watchman," the officer added.

