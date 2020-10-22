Be a waste warrior

In 2016, when the Deonar dumping ground caught fire, Divya Ravichandran troubled by the newspaper headlines recalls asking herself, "Where does my household waste go and why is it on fire?" Her visits to the Deonar and Kanjurmarg dumping grounds were eye-openers to the city's pressing waste management problem.

Irked by this, she decided to channel her eco-anxiety for positive impact by taking charge of the waste she was generating and adopting a zero-waste lifestyle. "My family and I started by segregating our waste into dry and wet bins. All the collected dry waste at the end of the month would then be dropped off at the different dry waste collection centres in the city for recycling. What amazed me what that 60 per cent of the household waste that we were generating was biodegradable kitchen waste," she shares.



Conduct an audit and start segregating your waste

Though composting wasn't a common practice in 2016, she gave it a shot. "It was a life-changing experience. This simple technique was converting my kitchen waste into gold. Thanks to the rich compost that it generated, I started kitchen gardening and growing all the microgreens to meet our nutritional needs at home. By adopting these two steps, I was able to divert 90 per cent of my waste from the landfills," she adds.

Ravichandran who mastered the low-waste lifestyle also moved forward to launch her sustainability consultancy company, Skrap in 2017, which inspires corporates and citizens to reduce and manage their waste.



Divya Ravichandran

In their latest online offering, Skrap is conducting a workshop for beginners who want to adopt the zero-waste lifestyle or have just started their journey.

"Our idea is never to impose any agendas. The approach that we follow is to address the waste problem, break it down into understandable points and then provide easy-to-follow actionable steps to people," she adds.

She addressing the issues that many waste warriors face: "There are several conscious individuals who have begun their low-waste journey, but share how they do not find the required support from their families, and are often ridiculed by friends."

Ravichandran hopes the workshop will positively engaging participants in the process of reusing, reducing and recycling waste, without losing the support of or alienating their loved ones.

If you're someone who cares about the planet and are already taking steps to reduce your waste and make sustainable choices, you can meet like-minded waste warriors and zero-waste lifestyle followers at the workshop to exchange ideas too.

"At the end of this workshop, we assure you that convincing family and friends to embrace a low waste lifestyle or considering small steps like recycling or reducing single-use plastics will no longer be an uphill task," she signs off.

