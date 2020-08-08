Because it's Cat-urday

You'll always meet somebody who wears the badge of being a "cat person" on their sleeve. They'll make it so evident that you might turn into a feline lover. And if they've been lurking in the dark so far, you'll spot them with their cats on social media today, on International Cat Day. The event was conceived in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare to help spread awareness about cats, their needs and protection. This year, non-profit organisation International Cat Care has been given custodianship of the annual affair. Celebrate today by browsing through social media accounts that will make you go "aww."

Copy cats

If the ad world is your oyster, Instagram (IG) page by Mumbai-based couple Deepak and Divya will woo you. It features photos and videos of their cats Orion and Zoya juxtaposed with text on hilarious advertising-related situations — like creatives dozing off to sleep to "seek inspiration" and offices organising pilates sessions. "This is a profession that has a lot of 'in' jokes that outsiders may not necessarily relate to," says Deepak, while Divya adds, "When one of them fell sick, and we posted about it, people were so concerned. They care about the cats and not about us, which is also cool."

Log on to @agencytrashtalk on IG

Adorable antics

Home chef Rohini Bhowmick was a dog person but it changed when she brought Chingri into her and husband Chirodeep Chaudhuri's Thane home in 2014. She started a Facebook (FB) and an IG page called Chingri The Star Cat; the FB one has over 3,500 followers. Chingri (Bengali: shrimp) got two siblings, Posto (poppy seeds) and Mocha (banana flower) in 2017 and 2018. About her plans for today, she says, "I'll feed them home-grown wild grass. It cleans their tummy."

Log on to facebook.com/chingrithestarcat

The Avenger is here

Chaddi as Captain America. PIC courtesy/IG

Chaddi, who was rescued from the fish market, is the son of canine trainer Mitali Salvi and husband Ali Shakeer. But he's also a part-time Avenger with superpowers. "He's fearless. He will be bingeing on an assortment of fresh fish in the coming days. He's the most spoilt member at home," Salvi laughs.

Log on to @chaddithecat on IG

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news