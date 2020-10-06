Being the change! Priyanka Chopra and Chris Hemsworth to discuss climate change at TED Countdown

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Chris Hemsworth will be part of the closing session of the @TEDCountdown on October 10 to discuss climate change and how individuals and communities can contribute to shaping a better future. The Avengers star is an active philanthropist and passionate about ocean conservation and finding solutions to climate change.

The virtual event will see PeeCee providing an insight into the road ahead in tackling environmental issues. Priyanka Chopra's team took to Twitter to share the news:

.@priyankachopra will be hosting a session at the @TEDCountdown along with @chrishemsworth on Saturday, 10th October between 3:30 pm-4:30 pm ET (Sunday 1 am - 2 am IST) to discuss climate change & how we, as individuals & communities, can contribute to shaping a better future. pic.twitter.com/d20FDAIlBb — Team Priyanka Chopra (@TeamPriyanka) October 5, 2020

Further giving insight about the event, the official website stated, "This closing session will explore the road ahead. How to think urgently and long-term about climate change. How to take into account the interests of future generations in today’s decisions. How we as individuals, communities, and organizations can contribute to shaping a better future. The Countdown is on!"

Chris Hemsworth has teamed up with Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett for Spiderhead. The film is an adaptation of a George Saunders short story. The story takes place in the near future and follows two convicts who are housed in a facility run by a doctor who experiments on inmates with powerful drugs that alter emotions. Joseph Kosinski, who is directing "Top Gun: Maverick", will helm the Netflix project.

Priyanka Chopra recently announced she has finished writing her memoir, Unfinished, and is all set to release the book. Currently living in the US with husband, pop star Nick Jonas, she is all set to make her digital debut with The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

